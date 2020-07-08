New official Dodge County plat book available

The 2020 official Dodge County Plat Book was released on July 1 and is available for purchase through the Dodge County Clerk’s office, 127 E. Oak St., Juneau. The cost is $30. If purchasing the book in-person, use the Miller Street entrance. The plat book may also be purchased through the mail for an additional $3.50 per book postage and handling fee. All transactions are cash or check and payment must be received before books are mailed. For more information, call 920-386-3600.