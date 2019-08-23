Milwaukee-based Verlo Mattress has awarded a Portage franchise location to Bob Hardt and a Beaver Dam location to Adel Salameh following the retirement of store owners John and Jeri Henry after 20 years in the mattress business, according to an Aug. 20 press release.
Hardt has worked with the Henrys for 16 years and is a musician in his spare time. The store is located at 2830 New Piney Road, Portage.
The Beaver Dam location at 1613 N. Spring St. is Salameh’s second Verlo franchise, her first is in Fort Atkinson.
