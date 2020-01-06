New partner named at MBE CPAs

Chris Iverson of Reedsburg, has been named partner at MBE CPAs, according to a Jan. 1 press release. A graduate of Lake Superior State University, he has been an associate with the firm for the past 12 years, and leads our attestation department, which consists of audit, review, compilation, forecast, projection, and various other types of engagements. He also works with many business and individual tax clients to serve all of their taxation and consulting needs. He is a certified public accountant in Wisconsin and Michigan, and a chartered global management accountant. MBE’s nine branch offices in Wisconsin include Baraboo, Dells-Delton, Loyal, Mauston, Neillsville, Reedsburg, Sun Prairie, Tomah, and Wausau. For more information, contact Frank Vinopal at 608-350-1090.