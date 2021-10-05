 Skip to main content
New pastor joins Bible Baptist Church
Bible Baptist Church, 148 Grayside Ave., Mauston, welcomes Pastor George Selbher to the congregation as senior pastor. Community members are welcome to attend his installation service at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 10.

Pastor George, his wife Kelley, and their three children came to BBC from Grantsburg, where he served as an associate pastor since 2013. He grew up in the farming community of Newton, Iowa, and helped his family farm 2,200 acres of corn and soybeans.

“This search process involved many hours of gathering information, meeting, discussing, and - most of all - praying that God would guide us to a candidate that He already knew would be our next pastor,” said Tim Bjelland, chair of the search committee. “We prayed that, through all of the groundwork that was done, we would have a candidate that would be a unanimous frontrunner by our team. George quickly rose to the top, due to his leadership style, sharing of the Gospel, emphasis on compassionate outreach, passion for people, and developing their walk with the Lord.”

For more information, visit bbcmauston.org.

George Selbher

Selbher
