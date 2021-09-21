 Skip to main content
New podiatrist joins Mile Bluff team
Dr. Damian Hilbert has joined the podiatry team at Mile Bluff Medical Center providing foot and ankle care in Mauston, Elroy, and Wisconsin Dells.

Hilbert provides a wide range of surgical and non-surgical care including treating ingrown toenails and bunions, sports injuries and fractures.

“What’s great about podiatry is that even though it’s a specialized field, it has a wide scope of practice; ranging from preventative diabetic foot care to reconstructive surgery. While there are common foot and ankle concerns, no two patients are the same. Because of this, I tailor treatment plans based on each patient’s goals and expectations,” said Hilbert. “My care philosophy is to fully educate patients on their condition and options. I feel the more aware patients are of their condition, the more successful the outcome will be.”

To make an appointment, call 608-847-5000 or visit milebluff.com.

