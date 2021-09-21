New podiatrist joins Mile Bluff team

“What’s great about podiatry is that even though it’s a specialized field, it has a wide scope of practice; ranging from preventative diabetic foot care to reconstructive surgery. While there are common foot and ankle concerns, no two patients are the same. Because of this, I tailor treatment plans based on each patient’s goals and expectations,” said Hilbert. “My care philosophy is to fully educate patients on their condition and options. I feel the more aware patients are of their condition, the more successful the outcome will be.”