Sauk County Family Court Services will open a Pro Se Family Law Clinic, from 11 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays, starting April 4 at the Clerk of Court Office/window, second floor of Sauk County Courthouse, 515 Oak St., Baraboo. For more information, call 608-355-3246.

The clinic will offer help in Family Law matters to non-represented persons regarding general procedural information and forms - at minimal cost - to assist individuals in divorce, child support, custody/placement; free, one-time 20-minute consultation with a volunteer attorney; interpreters provided - must be scheduled in advance.

The Pro Se Clinic cannot help you if you already have an attorney representing you for the same issue.

The office staff are not attorneys and cannot give legal advice.

The Sauk County Pro Se Family Law Clinic is funded by a grant from the Wisconsin Law Foundation, a charitable arm of the State Bar of Wisconsin.