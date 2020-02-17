New senior dining option offered

The Aging & Disability Resource Center of Eagle Country - Baraboo office has opened a new My Meal, My Way senior dining option at the Four Star Restaurant, 1011 Eighth St., Baraboo.
Adults 60 and older can order from a special breakfast and lunch menu for a suggested donation of $5. A grand opening will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 pm Monday, Feb. 24, with ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. Door prizes will be awarded.
The dining option is available from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. Reservations are not required. For more information, call 608-355-3289.