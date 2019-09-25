New sewing group to meet every other Wednesday

A group have started a new service from 5-7 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at the 6:8 building, 821 Industry Road, Sauk City. Dana Ballweg Fehrenbach and Ardyth’s has donated three new Genome sewing machines while many others have donated fabric, sewing tools, and more. The group will accept fabric, scissors, thread, seam rippers, and straight pins donations. The items can be dropped off or arranged at 608-370-1148 or 608-963-8451. Pictured is Sydney Moore, a seventh grade student at Sauk Prairie Middle School, working on a pillow.
