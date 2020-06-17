New Soaky Mountain Waterpark opens
0 comments

New Soaky Mountain Waterpark opens

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Wilderness Resorts Soaky Mountain Waterpark will officially open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 27 located at 175 Gists Creek Road in Sevierville, Tennessee. Wilderness at the Smokies guests who purchase tickets and season pass holders will be able to enjoy a sneak preview of the park from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 25 and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 26.

Season admission passes are on sale until June 26 for $99.99 and include both the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Daily admission tickets are $44.99 for anyone above 42 inches and $39.99 for anyone under 42 inches. Children ages three and up require a ticket. The waterpark will be open through Labor Day, with additional select days being considered through mid-September.

Wilderness Resorts and Waterparks currently owns and operates Wilderness at the Smokies in Sevierville, and Wilderness Resort, Glacier Canyon Lodge, and Wilderness on the Lake, Wild Rock Golf Course, Sundara Spa and Glacier Canyon Conference Center in Wisconsin Dells.

For more information, visit soakymountainwaterpark.com.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

Dorf Haus Supper Club re-opens

The Dorf Haus Bavarian-style Supper Club, located at 8931 Highway Y, Sauk City, has reopened five dining rooms, the gazebo and outdoor garden …

Community

Covid-19 testing offered

Covid-19 testing will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays at Reedsburg Ambulance, 230 Railroad St. This is a drive-thru test, r…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News