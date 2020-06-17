New Soaky Mountain Waterpark opens

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wilderness Resorts Soaky Mountain Waterpark will officially open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 27 located at 175 Gists Creek Road in Sevierville, Tennessee. Wilderness at the Smokies guests who purchase tickets and season pass holders will be able to enjoy a sneak preview of the park from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 25 and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 26.

Season admission passes are on sale until June 26 for $99.99 and include both the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Daily admission tickets are $44.99 for anyone above 42 inches and $39.99 for anyone under 42 inches. Children ages three and up require a ticket. The waterpark will be open through Labor Day, with additional select days being considered through mid-September.

Wilderness Resorts and Waterparks currently owns and operates Wilderness at the Smokies in Sevierville, and Wilderness Resort, Glacier Canyon Lodge, and Wilderness on the Lake, Wild Rock Golf Course, Sundara Spa and Glacier Canyon Conference Center in Wisconsin Dells.

For more information, visit soakymountainwaterpark.com.