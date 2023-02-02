WAUPUN — Construction is on schedule for a new 5,400-square-foot area on the lower level of SSM Health Waupun Memorial Hospital’s two-story addition to welcome eye care services starting in late March 2023.

The $4.2 million project will offer the services of an ophthalmologist, two optometrists, and five eye care assistants using advanced diagnostic capabilities. In addition, the services of a retina specialist and pediatric ophthalmologist will be available. Patients will have the convenience of receiving eye surgical procedures, like cataract surgery, within the hospital thanks to its direct connection.

The new area will feature eight exam rooms, laser/procedure room, optical coherence tomography scan room, three provider offices, and contact lens room. Patients will enjoy a direct entrance and accessible parking just off Main and Beaver Dam streets.

The new area will also feature an optical shop offering a wide selection of frames at competitive prices and customer service from team members who bring extensive optical experience.