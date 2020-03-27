New state patrol officers sworn in
0 comments

New state patrol officers sworn in

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The new Wisconsin state troopers who completed about six months of comprehensive training at the State Patrol Academy in Ft. McCoy are now fulfilling their sworn duties to “serve and protect” the public.

During the 26 weeks of academic and physical training, members of the State Patrol’s 65th Recruit Class learned about traffic and criminal laws, emergency vehicle operations, firearms proficiency, communications, crisis management and lifesaving skills.

Upon graduating from the State Patrol Academy in Ft. McCoy, new officers are assigned to one of the State Patrol’s seven regional posts. The State Patrol’s next application/recruitment period is expected to begin in the fall.

Officers of the State Patrol’s 65th Recruit Class, hometowns and assignments include: Veronica Hiley, Beaver Dam, Columbia County, Southwest Region; James Twet, Waukesha, Columbia County, Southwest Region.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

SCIL learns about placemaking
Community

SCIL learns about placemaking

The current Sauk County Institute of Leadership, SCIL, class met March 12 in Spring Green to discuss and learn about community development, ec…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News