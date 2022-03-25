New state programs for homeowners available

Homeowners with financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic have access to a new state program that is providing assistance with mortgage payments, local property taxes, and utility bills, including internet, and financial counseling and legal services.

The Wisconsin Help for Homeowners program will provide more than $92 million in financial assistance, using support provided through the American Rescue Plan Act.

This is not a local program and the Dodge County treasure's office cannot help, it is run by the State of Wisconsin. The program is available to Wisconsin homeowners who live in single-family residences, condominiums, duplexes, or factory-built homes as a primary residence, have experienced a qualified financial hardship after Jan. 21, 2020, and earn a household income at or below 100% of the area median income. An income calculator is available at huduser.gov/portal/datasets/il/il2021/select_Geography_haf.odn.

Information is posted at co.dodge.wi.gov or https://homeownerhelp.wi.gov, where an online application and more program information is available. A call center is also offering information about the application options at 855-2-HOME-WI - 855-246-6394.

A statewide Homeownership Network called Take Root Wisconsin at takerootwi.org is working to help people become homeowners, or stay homeowners and help with repair work.

The local program contact is Central Wisconsin Community Action Council, Inc. at cwcac.org or phone 608-254-8353.