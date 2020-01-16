New tax credit available in Bear Creek

The Wisconsin Working Lands Initiative provides landowners with an opportunity to claim tax credits through participation in the Farmland Preservation Program. Starting with tax year 2020, land within the town of Bear Creek is eligible for participation in FPP.

An informational meeting is planned for 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30 at the Kraemer Public Library, 910 Main St., Plain. An overview of the eligibility requirements for entering into a farmland preservation agreement, the benefits of having a farmland preservation agreement, how to apply, how to show compliance with the soil and water conservation standards and enrolling lands, land use and selling land will be covered.