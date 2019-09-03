The Portage Community School District introduces 18 new teachers to the schools.
Samantha Pulsfus, from Lodi, was a first grade student teacher in Waunakee; a special education long-term substitute teacher at the Columbus Elementary School in Columbus; and taught Getting Ready for Kindergarten classes in both Lodi and Madison. Pulsfus will be working with early childhood special education at the Rusch Elementary School.
Miranda Mellen, from Oregon, student taught at Como Park Senior High School in St. Paul, Minnesota, before coming to be the new biology and STEM teacher at the Portage High School.
Michelle Boquist, from Wautoma, was a lecturer at the University of Wisconsin–Oshkosh; a District reading specialist in Montello; and has 14 years teaching experience in the elementary, middle and high school settings. She will work in all of the PCSD elementary schools and the Wayne E. Bartels Middle School as a K-8 reading specialist.
Megan Pilecky, from DeForest, will spend her first year teaching at the Wayne E. Bartels Middle School, teaching eighth grade math and algebra.
Brenna Bays, from Adams, graduated from the UW–Platteville in 2019 with a bachelor of science degree in agricultural education and completed her student teaching obligations in Montello. She will teach agricultural science at the Wayne E. Bartels Middle School.
Lindsey Hamada, from Cottage Grove, held a long-term substitute teaching position as a resource teacher with the Watertown School District and is the new fifth grade teacher at the John Muir Elementary School.
Molly Fenske, from Baraboo, will spend her first year teaching first grade teacher at the Woodridge Primary School.
Jean Mitchell-Fimreite, from Portage, brings 24 ½ years of experience as the Rio Middle School language arts teacher and will be the new reading interventionist at the John Muir Elementary School.
Angela Kenas, from Portage, spent two years as a school counselor with the Waukesha School District and will be the new school counselor at the Rusch and Lewiston Elementary Schools.
Sara Palchik, from Lake Elmo, Minnesota, spent seven years teaching middle school science and is the new biology and chemistry teacher at Portage High School.
Michael Meyers, from Chicago, Illinois, spent 18 years with the Madison Metro School District as a German teacher at Madison East and West High Schools and will teach German at the Wayne E. Bartels Middle and Portage High Schools.
Megan Long, from Wisconsin Rapids, worked at the Windsor Elementary School and is the new speech and language pathologist at the John Muir Elementary School.
Yaritza Rivera is from Bayamon, Puerto Rico, she brings six years experience from Academia Menonita in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and three years in CLM in Plato Rey, Puerto Rico. Rivera will teach algebra and geometry at the Portage High School.
Lindsey Summers, from Portage, graduated from the UW–Platteville in December 2018 and completed her student teaching in Montello. This will be her first year teaching some of the family and consumer science classes at Portage High School.
Tyler Bovre, from Tomahawk, previously worked as a social studies teacher at the Antigo High School and is the new Wayne E. Bartels Middle School health teacher.
Kristy Bovre, from Black Creek, was the history and psychology teacher at the Antigo High School and the K-12 library media specialist with the Unified School District of Antigo. She is the new library media specialist at the Wayne E. Bartels Middle and Portage High Schools.
Michelle Madden, from Madison, has been a Continuing Education instructor in baking at Madison College. She is the new family and consumer science teacher at the Portage High School.
Amber Kaminski is the new third grade teacher at Rusch Elementary School.
