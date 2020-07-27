New tile mosaic mural at Great Sauk State Trail
The new tile mosaic mural will be installed st the Great Sauk State Trail.

 LITTLE EAGLE ARTS FOUNDATION, Contributed

Little Eagle Arts Foundation is a Native-led non-profit arts organization in Wisconsin Dells. Beginning in July, LEAF will coordinate the creation of a community-inspired clay tile mosaic mural to be installed along the Great Sauk State Trail. Three sections include earth, sky, and water, will speak to Ho-Chunk history and lifeways, and the public art installation will honor the land that surrounds the State Trail. LEAF director Melanie Sainz, visiting artist in residence Muneer Bahauddeen, and project apprentice Martina Patterson will work with Ho-Chunk families that reside in Sauk County and the surrounding areas to create the tiles for the mural during the week of Aug. 3-7. The mural will be officially shared with the public during the Fermentation Fest DTour, Oct. 3-4.

For more information, visit littleeagleartsfoundation.com.

