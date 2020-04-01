New updates from Reedsburg Area Medical Center

Changes at RAMC beginning April 1 until further notice.
- Hospital main entrance will be open 8 a.m.–7 p.m. daily.
- Hospital outpatient laboratory will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. Saturday laboratory patients with respiratory symptoms or fever arriving before 10 a.m. are asked to return to be screened in the medical tent at 10 a.m.
- RAMC Physicians Group will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays.
- RAMC Physicians Group laboratory will be open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Fridays.
- RAMC Community Pharmacy, located inside Physicians Group, hours remain the same from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays.
- Walk–In Care Clinic, located inside RAMC Physicians Group, will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Friday and from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends.
- RAMC Specialty Group will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. All Specialty Group patients enter through main hospital.
- RAMC Viking Pharmacy, located inside Viking Village Foods, hours remain the same from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.
Visitor restrictions and screening program remain in place. Visit ramchealth.com for the very latest updates.
