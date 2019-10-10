HORICON — The Horicon Marsh Archaeology Festival, sponsored by the Rock River Archaeology Society, has secured two new vendors for the weekend event.
The festival is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Horicon Marsh Education and Visitor Center, N7725 Highway 28.
A pair of new vendors will be on hand. M’s Stitchery, owned by Maria DeGroot, will offer a variety of items such as chenille snowmen, pumpkins of various sizes and fabrics and other quilted items. Beaded Butterfly, owned by Tera Kasmiski, offers jewelry created from Swarovski crystal, Czech fire-polished beads and gemstones like tiger-eye, white howlite, autumn jasper and others.
Returning vendors will offer Native American and leather items, woven items, face painting, shell necklaces, along with food items including fry bread, wild rice soup and more.
