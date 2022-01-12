 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New Year, New Baraboo Artisan Challenge
For the 2021 #BarabooArtisanChallenge, Nancy Blake challenged herself to make a pieced bird each day for a quilt. She made 55 birds, and it was so much fun that she continued beyond the challenge. She collaged the quilt together with Charley Harper bird fabrics. The finished quilt is entitled "Nestled in Your Wings.”

 NANCY BLAKE/Contributed

The #BarabooArtisanChallenge returns for its second year and will run through Feb. 15. The Challenge creates a unique venue to meet as makers and to inspire and support one another.

To participate, challenge yourself to create a new piece of art daily, weekly, or just when you can. In her Artful Pursuits blog, EB Hawks suggests that participants keep their commitment moderate to increase the likelihood that you will keep up with the challenge.

Join the challenge at any time. Post an image or video of the work on social media use the hashtag #BarabooArtisanChallenge and “like,” comment or follow other participants. Post often and, have fun.

