New Year, New Baraboo Artisan Challenge

The #BarabooArtisanChallenge returns for its second year and will run through Feb. 15. The Challenge creates a unique venue to meet as makers and to inspire and support one another.

To participate, challenge yourself to create a new piece of art daily, weekly, or just when you can. In her Artful Pursuits blog, EB Hawks suggests that participants keep their commitment moderate to increase the likelihood that you will keep up with the challenge.

Join the challenge at any time. Post an image or video of the work on social media use the hashtag #BarabooArtisanChallenge and “like,” comment or follow other participants. Post often and, have fun.