JUNEAU — The Dodge County Meat Animal Sale Committee will host a new event at the Dodge County Fair, the “Pig Pals Spectacular,” at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 18 in the Sheep and Swine building arena.
Differently abled youth in grades 6-12 can participate. Dodge County Fair youth swine exhibitors will be paired with a participant to work with their swine project animal, to teach others how to care for it, and show their pig in their own spectacular show.
The “Pig Pals” partners will meet and work with their animal beginning at 9:15 a.m. After the show, the partner groups will enjoy food and time together. Deadline to enter the show is July 31. All participants will receive a T-shirt and a ribbon at the fair.
For more information or registration forms, visit Dodge County UW-Extension Office, 127 E. Oak St., Juneau, or call Kaitlyn Neu at 920-342-5198, or Andy or Mary Pat Boschert at 920-382-7943.
