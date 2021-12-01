News of those who serve 12/1/21

Service men and women

Cody C. Alt, Sgt., Sgt. U.S. Marine Corps, Motor Transport Maintenance Chief, Combat Logistics Company 16, stationed in Yuma, Arizona. He is the son of Duane and Dawn Alt, and Carla Alt, all of Prairie du Sac. He is a 2004 graduate of Sauk Prairie High School and joined the Marine Corps in 2007.

Daniel H. Haag, Airman U.S. Navy, is stationed at NAS Jacksonville, Florida. He is the son of Dave Haag and Nancy and Bruce Culver, and brother of Amy Hutter all of Prairie du Sac. He is a 2001 graduate of Sauk Prairie High School.

Paul F. Anthony, Jr., U.S. Marine Corps, was recently promoted to Lance Corporal. He is stationed with the headquarters squadron of Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina. He is the son of Dianne and Paul Anthony of Sauk City. He is a 2017 graduate of Sauk Prairie High School.

Jordan M. Breunig, Pvt., Army National Guard, graduated from basic combat training at Fort Sill, Lawton, Oklahoma. He is the son of Craig and Kelly Breunig, Sauk City.

Kurt Caldwell, Sgt., Wisconsin Army National Guard, Reedsburg Charlie Troop 105th Cavalry Unit, residing in Sauk City with his family.