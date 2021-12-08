News of those who serve 12/8/21

Kevin C. Pelletier, Army ROTC, has graduated from the program at Fort Lewis, Tacoma, Washington. He is the son of Marion S. Pelletier of Williamsport, Maryland, and Kevin J. Pelletier of Lodi. He is a 2004 graduate of Williamsport High School.

Jason Randall, 1st Lt., in the Army Reserves, based out of Eau Claire. He is a registered nurse. He is the son of Sandi and David Randall, of Balsalm Lake and the son-in-law of Ronald and Jane Beloungy, of Prairie du Sac.

Nicole Randall, 2nd Lt. with the 452nd Army Reserve Unit in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She will be performing as a registered nurse with the unit. She is the daughter of Ronald and Jane Beloungy of Prairie du Sac and wife of Jason Randall.

Eric N. Ringelstetter, Lt. Col., F-35 pilot in the U.S. Air Force, stationed at Eielson Air Force Base in Fairbanks, Alaska. He is a 2001 Sauk Prairie High graduate, 2005 University of Colorado – Boulder graduate, Masters in Advanced Military Studies from SAMS, Ft. Leavenworth, KS and son of Nick and Kay Ringelstetter of Prairie du Sac.

Travis B. Rosmann, Sgt. Second deployment to Iraq. He has a sister living in Sauk City.