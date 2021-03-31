News of those who serve 3/31/21

Jason Randall, 1st Lt., in the Army Reserves, based out of Eau Claire. He is a registered nurse. He is the son of Sandi and David Randall, of Balsalm Lake and the son-in-law of Ronald and Jane Beloungy, of Prairie du Sac.

Nicole Randall, 2nd Lt. with the 452nd Army Reserve Unit in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She will be performing as a registered nurse with the unit. She is the daughter of Ronald and Jane Beloungy of Prairie du Sac and wife of Jason Randall.

Eric N. Ringelstetter, Lt. Col., F-35 pilot in the U.S. Air Force, stationed at Eielson Air Force Base in Fairbanks, Alaska. He is a 2001 Sauk Prairie High graduate, 2005 University of Colorado – Boulder graduate, Masters in Advanced Military Studies from SAMS, Ft. Leavenworth, KS and son of Nick and Kay Ringelstetter of Prairie du Sac.

Travis B. Rosmann, Sgt. Second deployment to Iraq. He has a sister living in Sauk City.

Joseph T. Saulys, Airman, Air Force, graduated from basic military training at Lackland Air Force Base, San Antonio, Texas. He is stationed at Incirlik, Turkey. He is the son of Tom and Gail Saulys of Prairie du Sac and a 2008 graduate of Sauk Prairie High School.