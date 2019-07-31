Next 6:8 Men's Community meeting to be held Aug. 4

Members attended a presentation from Dr. Jonathan Cody on chiropractic care and posture for men on July 7. The 6:8 Men's Community will hold its next meeting featuring a presentation on men's health issues from Nathan Grunewald. The doors open at 3:45 p.m. Aug. 4 at the 6:8 building, 821 Industry Road, Sauk City. Dinner will be served at 4:30 p.m. followed by a short program and guest speaker at 5:30 p.m. Pictured, from front left, are, Steve Lundin, Eric Reynolds, Jonathan Cody, and Bill Been.
