Nicole Meadowcraft speaks about Custom Canines at Optimist Club

On Oct. 23, the Sauk Prairie Optimist speaker was Nicole Meadowcraft of Custom Canines, a service dog academy. Meadowcraft started this business because she has a vision disability and also knew that guide dogs were badly needed for many people with disabilities. Custom Canines is a volunteer organization that places service dogs with people of disabilities ranging from those with PTSD and autism to first responders. Pictured, from left, are Caleb Maier, Nicole Meadocraft, Whisper, and Leann Vick.
