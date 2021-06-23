 Skip to main content
Nielsen earns real estate award
Nielsen earns real estate award

Century 21 Affiliated recognized Anita Nielsen as a Quantum Leaper in real estate sales production, according to a June 22 release.

“Anita has shown great dedication to her clients in doubling her business in a very challenging real estate environment. Her focus, energy and work ethic are showing in her results, and she takes advantage of all the tools and systems that Century 21 offers,” said David Vander Schaaf, regional team leader for Century 21 Affiliated, “Anita has proven to be a crucial part in the development of our growth in the Sauk/Columbia County and surrounding markets.”

Century 21 Affiliated is a full-service brokerage at 201 Eighth Ave., Suite 2, Baraboo, specializing in residential and commercial properties.

