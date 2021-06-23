Nielsen earns real estate award

“Anita has shown great dedication to her clients in doubling her business in a very challenging real estate environment. Her focus, energy and work ethic are showing in her results, and she takes advantage of all the tools and systems that Century 21 offers,” said David Vander Schaaf, regional team leader for Century 21 Affiliated, “Anita has proven to be a crucial part in the development of our growth in the Sauk/Columbia County and surrounding markets.”