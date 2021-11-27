Nitschke Mounds care day planned

BURNETT — A Nitschke Mounds, W5934 Highway E, Burnett, care day is being planned from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 5 and Dec. 12, weather permitting.
The Dodge County Parks Department has cleared out all the vine-like underbrush in the northern third of the work area. The goals are to burn down the remaining brush piles, pick up any new downed tree branches and debris to burn, cut down safely any remaining trees on top of the mounds ad provide at least a 5-10-foot buffer to each mound.
For more information and to register, email Kurt Sampson at kurtsampson1968@gmail.com.