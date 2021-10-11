NL Chamber hosts annual banquet

The New Lisbon Chamber of Commerce will host its annual banquet at 5 p.m. for cocktails, dinner at 6 p.m. and awards program at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22 at the New Lisbon Community Center, 110 Welch Prairie Road, New Lisbon. Cash bar available.
Awards for 2020 Citizen of the Year, Arris Sullivan; 2020 Community Service Award, Mill Haven Foods; 2021 Citizen of the Year, Nate Koca; 2021 Community Service Award, Castle Rock Realty; 2021 Special Recognition, The Sunshine Movement will be presented.
Tickets are $25, to reserve, call the chamber at 608-562-3555 or email nlchambr@mwt.net.