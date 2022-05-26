NLCO men graduate from college program

Wisconsin Department of Corrections secretary Kevin Carr joined representatives from Western Technical College to recognize a group of men at New Lisbon Correctional Institution who have completed their training in the facility’s Electro-Mechanical Mobile Training Lab on May 23.

Others in DOC care will be honored for completing their High School Equivalency Diploma, or completing their Computer Literacy Certificate, Customer Service Certificate, Bakery Production course, or Woods: Carpentry and Framing. Some of those being honored have since transferred from NLCI. Three groups have completed training in the Electro-Mechanical Mobile Training Lab since it arrived at NLCI. Western Technical College provides curriculum and instruction for the Lab.