The No Name String Band music collective distills the heart of old time fiddle music, jazz/funk improvisation, and Latin rhythms – with a dram of classical discipline – into their uniquely new time sound. They spin their own groove on light-footed and hard-driving barn dance tunes of the American south, while slowing down to explore more introspective original compositions.
They will perform at 7 p.m. March 10 at River Arts on Water, 590 Water St., Prairie du Sac. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person. Beverages provided. To purchase tickets, visit riverartsinc.org/no-name, call 608-643-5215, or in-person, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.