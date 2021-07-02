 Skip to main content
No schedule change for holiday trash collection
No schedule change for holiday trash collection

City of Beaver Dam garbage and recycling collection by Waste Management will not change for the week of holiday week, Monday-Friday. Pick-up will follow the regular schedule.

Monthly brush collection will be delayed for the Monday route until July 12. Brush will be collected for Tuesday’s route on Tuesday.

The Department of Public Works drop-off site, office, and garage will be closed on Saturday and Monday.

Waste is not accepted from non-city residents or from contractors. Violators are subject to municipal citations.

Refer to your Solid Waste Collection Rules at cityofbeaverdam.com or call the Public Works Garage at 887-4635.

