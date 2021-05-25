Noah’s Ark Waterpark opens May 29

Noah’s Ark Waterpark will begin its 42nd season of fun on May 29. In June, Noah’s Ark begins adding weekday operations with plans to continue expanding the schedule back to pre-pandemic standards as conditions improve.

To celebrate the start of the season, Noah’s Ark Waterpark offers Wisconsin residents a “Buy a Day, Get the Summer!” deal. For a limited time, residents can purchase a Basic Season Pass for $39.99, the cost of a single day pass.

Special events include the Father Day’s Flop competition and a Fourth of July BBQ, Kids Week – Aug. 9-15, Educators Week - Aug. 16-22, EMS Week - Aug. 23-29, and Military Week - Aug. 30-Sept. 6.

With guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people who have been fully vaccinated do not need to wear a facial covering or practice social distancing during their visit. Those who are not fully vaccinated must wear a facial covering, unless enjoying a water-based attraction. Guests will also find sanitizing stations all over the park, and staff will continue with enhanced cleaning measures adopted to create a more welcoming environment for all.