Nominations accepted for BDUSD Wall of Fame

The Beaver Dam Unified School District Wall of Fame Committee is accepting nominations for the 2022 Wall of Fame Outstanding Alumni and Friends of Education awards.

An Outstanding Alumni is a graduate of BDUSD who has made exceptional accomplishments. Friends of Education are individuals or organizations who have given distinguished service to the district and its students.

Nomination forms are available at bdusd.org or at the Educational Service Center, 400 E. Burnett St., Beaver Dam. A list of previous year recipients is available at bdusd.org.

Nomination deadline is March 10, 2023.

For more information or to request nomination forms, contact Mary Posthuma at posthumam@bdusd.org or 920-885-7300, ext. 1114.

