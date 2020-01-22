Nominations accepted for Wall of Fame

The Beaver Dam Unified School District Wall of Fame Committee is accepting nominations for the 2019 Wall of Fame Awards. Honors will be awarded for Outstanding Alumni and Friends of Education.

An Outstanding Alumni is a graduate of the BDUSD who has made exceptional accomplishments. Friends of Education are individuals or organizations who have given distinguished service to the BDUSD and its students.

Nomination forms are available at the Educational Service Center, 705 McKinley St., Beaver Dam, or at bdusd.org. A list of previous year recipients and their biographies are also listed online.

The nomination deadline is March 13. Recipients will be honored at the annual Wall of Fame Ceremony on May 31.

For more information or to request nomination forms, contact Mary Posthuma at 920-885-7300, ext. 1114 or email posthumam@bdusd.org.