Nominees revealed in Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest

Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce revealed more than 100 nominees on Sept. 14 for the seventh annual Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest. The competition is a tradition that highlights the state’s diverse and expanding manufacturing industry.

The first round of voting for the contest began Sept. 19 and goes through Sept. 27. The 16 nominees receiving the most votes in the first round will move on to Manufacturing Madness – a bracket-style tournament that features head-to-head matchups of the top Wisconsin-made products.

The ultimate winner will be announced Oct. 19 at WMC’s Business Day in Madison.

Locally, Baraboo Candy Company, Baraboo, for its Cow Pie and Columbia Vehicle Group, Reedsburg, for its Tomberlin E-Merge Beachcomber were nominated.

For more information, visit madeinwis.com. To vote for the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin, visit madeinwis.com/contest.