Non-credit courses available

Madison College in Reedsburg will offer the following continuing education classes:

Feb. 8: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Concealed Carry 4418: helps participants develop the knowledge, skills and understanding of basic handgun safety for civilian use. There is no live fire portion. Upon successful completion of the class, participants may apply for a Wisconsin Concealed Carry permit. Fee is $50.

Feb. 3: 6-8 p.m., Meal Planning 101, 64524: provides a basic understanding of meal planning and preparation, with emphasis on food preferences, time needed, and tips for making meal planning more enjoyable. Fee is $19.50.

Feb. 4: 5-8 p.m., Microsoft Word-Beginning, 64420: learn to work in different document views, and to create, edit, format and enhance documents with graphics and Word Art. Participants should be familiar with the Windows environment. Fee is $79.50.

March 3: 6-9 p.m., Welding, 64425, introduction to welding technology includes arc, wire feed, and oxyacetylene welding, oxy-fuel cutting, plasma ore cutting, soldering, TIG welding and safe operation of all equipment. Participants will focus on skill building and small project work. Fee is $279. Note: This class will be held at Reedsburg Area High School, Room 138.

For more information and registration materials, call 608-524-7800 or visit the campus at 300 Alexander Ave., Reedsburg.