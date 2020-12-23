Noon Year’s Eve Family Zoom Party at Reedsburg Public Library

Ringing in the New Year with your favorite librarians may seem far-fetched, but becomes reality with Reedsburg Public Library’s Family Noon Year’s Eve Party on Dec. 31. This year, count-down to New Years from 11:30 a.m. to noon, virtually as the youth librarians lead the group in New Year’s crafts and party games via the Zoom platform.

Children of all ages are invited to the Noon Year’s Eve celebration. Families who plan to attend should register on the library’s homepage at reedsburglibrary.org at least 24 hours in advance to receive a zoom invitation via email. Each participating family member also needs his/her own Take Home Kit for the party. The kit includes all of the materials needed for each craft and game. Call the library at 768-READ (7323) to schedule a curbside pickup of all Take Home Kits.