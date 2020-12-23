Noon Year’s Eve Family Zoom Party at Reedsburg Public Library

Ringing in the New Year with your favorite librarians may seem far-fetched, but becomes reality with Reedsburg Public Library’s Family Noon Year’s Eve Party on Dec. 31. This year, count-down to New Years from 11:30 a.m. to noon, virtually as the youth librarians lead the group in New Year’s crafts and party games via the Zoom platform.
Children of all ages are invited to the Noon Year’s Eve celebration. Families who plan to attend should register on the library’s homepage at reedsburglibrary.org at least 24 hours in advance to receive a zoom invitation via email. Each participating family member also needs his/her own Take Home Kit for the party. The kit includes all of the materials needed for each craft and game. Call the library at 768-READ (7323) to schedule a curbside pickup of all Take Home Kits.
Craft supplies in each kit will allow each participant to make a number of cupcake liner fireworks, pipe cleaner bead wands, and pom-pom poppers which eject real pom-poms. All of these may be employed to ring or “pop” in the New Year at Noon. In activities, the “paper plate drawing game” will challenge players to really “use their heads” while a technology facilitated interactive “I Spy” game will have participants on their toes. Additional activities are included in the Take Home Kits for use if time allows, or for families to do on their own.
Reedsburg Public Library Youth Services librarians look forward to seeing their favorite attendees from this past year’s Preschool Storytimes, After School Book Clubs, and Teen Times at the celebration, as well as meeting new participants for the year 2021.
Reedsburg Public Library’s spring schedule for youth services programs begins on Jan. 11, 2021. Updates will appear on the library’s homepage.
The library will be operating curbside services only from Dec. 26 through Jan. 3, 2021. It will close at 1 p.m. on Dec. 31 and be closed on Jan. 1, 2021. For more information on the Noon Year’s Eve Family Zoom Party or any other library program or service, call the library at 768-READ (7323).
The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.