 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Northern Lightning exercise at Volk Field

  • 0

Volk Field Combat Readiness Training Center will host the annual Northern Lightning Counterland exercise beginning Monday through Aug. 19 and includes nearly 1,000 personnel from about 20 active duty Air Force, National Guard, Navy, and Marine Corps units.

The tactical-level joint training exercise replicates today’s air battle space with current and future weapons platforms. A variety of the world’s most advanced aircraft including the F-35, F-22, and F-16 will participate in the exercise.

Units from around the country and across all branches of the military will participate in the exercise.

The public can expect to see an increase in aircraft activity in and around the Camp Douglas area, potentially in the airspace in Adams, Brown, Calumet, Clark, Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Jackson, Marathon, Marquette, Monroe, Outagamie, Portage, Sauk, Sheboygan, Trempealeau, Waupaca, Winnebago, and Wood counties.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PETS OF WEEK: Jax and Tabby

PETS OF WEEK: Jax and Tabby

Jax, is a 2-year-old Great Dane. He is a 140-pound dog, large and strong who needs a good leader – preferably a home with Great Dane or giant …

National Night Out has new location

The Monroe County National Night Out will take place from 4-8 p.m. Aug. 2 at a new location, Recreation Park in Tomah. The 18th annual safety …

PETS OF WEEK: Rain and Hope

PETS OF WEEK: Rain and Hope

Rain is a 19-month-old shepherd mix, surrendered because her owner no longer had time for her. Rain is a very sweet girl, she enjoys playing o…

BDHS 1971 class reunion planned

The Beaver Dam High School class of 1971, will host its 50-year class reunion beginning at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 5 at Stooges Bar – very informal and…

SP Lions tour Lions Camp

SP Lions tour Lions Camp

On July 27, seven members of the Sauk Prairie Lions toured the Wisconsin Lions Camp outside of Rosholt. The camp sits on 440 acres and include…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News