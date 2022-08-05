Northern Lightning exercise at Volk Field

Volk Field Combat Readiness Training Center will host the annual Northern Lightning Counterland exercise beginning Monday through Aug. 19 and includes nearly 1,000 personnel from about 20 active duty Air Force, National Guard, Navy, and Marine Corps units.

The tactical-level joint training exercise replicates today’s air battle space with current and future weapons platforms. A variety of the world’s most advanced aircraft including the F-35, F-22, and F-16 will participate in the exercise.

Units from around the country and across all branches of the military will participate in the exercise.

The public can expect to see an increase in aircraft activity in and around the Camp Douglas area, potentially in the airspace in Adams, Brown, Calumet, Clark, Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Jackson, Marathon, Marquette, Monroe, Outagamie, Portage, Sauk, Sheboygan, Trempealeau, Waupaca, Winnebago, and Wood counties.