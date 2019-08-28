Volk Field Combat Readiness Training Center hosted the second of two annual Northern Lightning training exercises held Aug. 12-23. This is an annual joint total force exercise providing tailored, cost effective, tactical level and high end combat training. The exercise is focused on fourth and fifth generation aircraft integration in complex threat environments.
The installation accommodated more than 50 aircraft and approximately 1,500 Air Force, Navy, Marine, and National Guard personnel for an intense-two-week combat training exercise featuring some of the world’s most advanced aircraft. This iteration of Northern Lightning featured nearly 20 units conducting air superiority training scenarios in a contested environment while focusing on support of ground forces, joint asset integration, and coordination between services.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)