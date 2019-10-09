Just as there are many genres and types of fiction, there are many avenues to publication. The So You Want to Write a Novel workshop introduces the methodology of writing and publishing in today’s market. Using personal expertise, examples, and experience, NIP founder and director Dave Rank, a guest teacher, and NIP writing coach Lisa Lickel take the budding writer through the steps of beginning a novel or other piece of work to publication.
The goal is to present writers who are new to the idea of professional writing with information regarding the process and potential publication of a complete work. Writers who are exploring and experimenting with writing but need more information and encouragement to get started and potentially seek publication should attend.
Registration is from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 19, and includes a lunch and tour at Painted Forest Drive, Wonewoc. Enrollment is limited to 12 writers and registration will be on Sept. 15. A $25 down payment will be required to reserve a slot, with the class costing $90.
For more information and registration, visit lisalickel.com/p/novel-in-progress-bookcamp-and-writing.html, or call 715.630.2433, or email lisalickel@hotmail.com.
