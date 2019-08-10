Columbus Books and Beer welcomes Wisconsin television personality and author Silvia Acevedo back to discuss the third novel in her God Awful Series “God Awful Rebel” on Thursday, Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. at Cercis Brewing Company, 140 N. Dickason, Columbus.
Silvia Acevedo is a journalist and novelist. In her 20 years in news, she’s interviewed presidential candidates and covered national and international stories for CNN, local TV, and radio and newspapers around the country. She’s guest hosted a television morning talk show featuring the lighter side of news on Milwaukee’s NBC station. Acevedo currently freelances at various news publications and performs voice-over work.
All her years reporting objective fact enticed her to delve into her imagination in her off time. Acevedo brought her fiction – particularly mythology – back into her life. Once she did, the gods of old pestered her until she relented to write about one in particular. The result is the “God Awful” series of books, starting with “God Awful Loser,” followed by its sequel, “God Awful Thief,” and the final book in the trilogy, “God Awful Rebel.” The first two books were discussed at previous Books and Beer gatherings.
Book three again features Cupid, who’s star is now rising high. The once-banished god of love has more street cred than ever, thanks to twice saving the kingdom. He’s been declared heir to Olympus and aims to wed the girl of his dreams. But enemies of the gods taste blood in the air, and a swarm of saboteurs come slithering in.
When three snake-haired sisters turn out to be not as dead as everyone thought and lay siege to the heavens, they threaten all that Cupid holds dear. Add a goddess fighting to hide the truth, and ancient elementals bent on revenge, and there might not be any world left to save. Cupid, though, has a secret of his own, one even he doesn’t know. Will he discover it in time? Can the heir apparent and his fragmented forces crush this new danger under heel? Or is the venom coursing too deep? Only a charmer like Cupid can unwind these dangerous coils.
Anyone who is interested in joining the discussion on Aug. 29 is welcome to attend this “different kind of book club,” which allows authors and readers to come together in a fun, casual setting. It is helpful to have read the book in advance, but it is not required. Copies of “God Awful Rebel” are available for sale at Cercis Brewing for $15. Book one and two in the series are available for $10 each.
In addition to the August 29 event, upcoming authors and titles include Susan Paré’s “The House on Ludington Street” on Sept. 26, Julia Hoffman’s “Enemy Within” on Oct. 17, Jeff Nania’s “Figure Eight” on Nov. 14, and Greg Renz’s “Beneath the Flames” on Dec. 5. Learn more about the group and these upcoming events on the “Books and Beer Columbus” Facebook page.
