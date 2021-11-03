November activities at the library

Kilbourn Public Library, 620 Elm St., Wisconsin Dells, hosts Saturday activities for all ages in November. For more information, visit dellslibrary.org or call 608-254-2146.
Nov. 6: Fall paper crafts begin at 10 a.m., take crafts to go or do them at the library. All supplies provided and all ages welcome.
Nov. 13: Closed for inventory.
Nov. 20: Movie Day—showing the Thanksgiving classic, Free Birds, at 10 a.m. Popcorn served.
Nov. 27: Get Ready For The Holidays Book Sale with Friends of the Kilbourn Library. Specially priced books and DVDs for children and adults.
Nov. 27: Annual Ornament Making at 10 a.m., take a few ornament making kits to go or do them at the library. All supplies provided and all ages welcome.
Nov. 17: 12:45-4 p.m., Wisconsin Dells High School Key Club will host crafts, games and activities for students who stop by the library on early release day.
Closures: The library and Bookmobile will be closed Nov. 8-13 for inventory and Veterans Day and Nov. 25-26 for the Thanksgiving holiday.
The fall Bookmobile schedule:
Mondays: 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Frank Fischer Senior Center, 20 Wisconsin Dells Parkway South, Wisconsin Dells
Tuesdays: 9-10 a.m., Mindi’s Sunshine Playhouse Childcare Center & Kid Zone, 223 Progressive Drive, Lake Delton; 10:15 -11:15 a.m., Deer Run Estates, 97 Progressive Drive, Lake Delton; 5:30-6:30 p.m., Woodland Park Apartments, 52 Fieldstone Drive, Wisconsin Dells