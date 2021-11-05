November events at the library

Friday: 3:30-5 p.m., Trading Card Game Club for grades 6-12 meets every Friday until Dec. 17 in the Teen Room. No meeting on Nov. 26. Bring a favorite game or join a game of Magic, Pokemon, or DND. Snacks and drinks provided.

Nov. 20: 9:30-11:45 a.m., Family Picture Day. The Children's Program Room will be staged with a winter themed setting. Families will have 15 minutes to have some photos taken of them by staff at the library. The photos will then be emailed to use however they wish. This is not a professional photographer and is free to families that register. Registration required, call 608-742-4959, ext. 211 or stop at the Children's Desk.