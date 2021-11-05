November events at the library

The Portage Public Library, 253 W. Edgewater St., Portage, offers activities in November. For more information, call 608-742-4959 or email info@portagelibrary.us.
Tuesday: 8-9 a.m., Chair Yoga with Ellen Swan. A certified yoga instructor shares a gentle form of yoga done while sitting or using a chair as support in this ongoing program that meets every Tuesday and Thursday until Dec. 16 in the Bidwell Room. No class on Nov. 25. Advance registration required, space is limited. To register, contact Patti at programs@portagelibrary.us, or 608-742-4959 ext. 205. Wear comfortable clothing. Yoga mat, towel, block, and strap recommended but not required.
Wednesday: 3:30-5 p.m., Middle School Crochet class for students in grades 6-8 in the Teen Room. Learn how to make a slipknot, stitch a chain and the single crochet stitch. If participated in last session, learn other skills. Snacks and drinks provided. To register, call 608-742-4959 ext. 205, class size is limited.
Thursday: 3:45-4:30 p.m., Button Art! for students in grades 3-5. Learn how to thread a needle and sew on a button. Then create a piece of art to take home. Registration is required; call 608-742-4959, ext. 11. Class size is limited.
Friday: 3:30-5 p.m., Trading Card Game Club for grades 6-12 meets every Friday until Dec. 17 in the Teen Room. No meeting on Nov. 26. Bring a favorite game or join a game of Magic, Pokemon, or DND. Snacks and drinks provided.
Nov. 17: 5:30-7 p.m., Let's Make Hot Cocoa Bombs in the Bidwell Room. Twenty spots available for this free program. Register at 608-742-4959 or programs@portagelibrary.us.
Nov. 18: 4-5 p.m., Graphic Novel & Manga Drawing for grades 5-8 in the Teen Room.
Nov. 20: 9:30-11:45 a.m., Family Picture Day. The Children's Program Room will be staged with a winter themed setting. Families will have 15 minutes to have some photos taken of them by staff at the library. The photos will then be emailed to use however they wish. This is not a professional photographer and is free to families that register. Registration required, call 608-742-4959, ext. 211 or stop at the Children's Desk.
Library closed Nov. 25-26 to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday.