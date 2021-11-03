November shows at The Palace Theater

November shows offered at The Palace Theater, 564 Wisconsin Dells Parkway South, Wisconsin Dells. For more information and tickets, visit dellspalace.com.

Nov. 6: 7 p.m., Country Legends Crystal Gayle and Lee Greenwood. Gayle became a queen of country-pop through the 1970s and 80s, with 20 number one songs while Greenwood is a country music icon with more than 30 albums. Dinner service begins 90 minutes before the show. Main floor is show-only seats with no meal included.

Nov. 16: 1 p.m., Guys on Ice – The Ice Fishing Musical. Book and lyrics by Fred Alley, music by James Kaplan, conceived and researched by Fred Alley and Frederick Heide. Buddies Marvin and Lloyd spend a winter’s day in a shanty out on the ice, talking about life, love, and Leinie’s. For more information, visit guysonice.com or dellspalace.com for complete schedule.

Nov. 13: 7 p.m., Thunderstruck: America’s AC/DC. High voltage rock n’ roll tribute.

Nov. 20: 7 p.m., Journey Recaptured. This is not a cover band, but a group of talented musicians and vocalists who perform all the hits that made Journey famous one fabulous hit after another.