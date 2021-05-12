Noxious weeds handling

The city of Beaver Dam requires property owners to cut or destroy all noxious weeds or high grass on lands and on adjacent street tree borders to prevent them from bearing seed or spreading to adjoining properties or in the case of high grass exceeding 6-inches in height. Flowers, shrubs, and trees should not be allowed to deteriorate to such a condition as to be a seriously blighting influence.

The city does not cut weeds/grass on request, property owners will need to contract their own work.

Failure to comply within two days of notification from city, will result in a $60 per hour, with a 1-hour minimum charge, plus a $25 administrative fee for each parcel cut; $85 minimum charge for each parcel. Notification will be made on the first offense each season only.

Additional administrative fees will be incurred for subsequent offenses; second offense, $100; third offense, $200, and fourth offense, $400, in addition to the regular costs stated above.

For more information, contact John Neumann, Parks & Forestry supervisor/weed commissioner, at 920-887-4623, from 7 a.m. to noon and 12:30-3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.