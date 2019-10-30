Sauk City American Legion Kuoni-Reuter Post 167 and Sauk Prairie Veterans of Foreign Wars Lachmund-Cramer Post 7694 will hold a community Veterans Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 at the Sauk Prairie Area Veterans Memorial, 700 VFW Drive., Sauk City. This will be the 101st year anniversary of 11 Nov. 1918, "the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month," a ceasefire came into effect to stop the hostilities of World War I.
A public Veterans Day Commemoration will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the Sauk Prairie Grand Avenue Elementary School Gymnasium, 225 Grand Avenue, Prairie du Sac. School personnel will be available to guide the public to the Ceremony location. The speaker will be Sauk Prairie Veteran of Foreign Wars commander Kevin Krohn. The fifth grade students in attendance will each receive a hand held American Flag from the Sauk Prairie Veterans of Foreign Wars. They will sing patriotic songs.
A second Veterans Day Ceremony to be conducted by Sauk City American Legion and Sauk Prairie Veterans of Foreign Wars will be held at 9:30 a.m. at the Pines Assisted Living in for veterans, residents and guests of Pine Assisted Living, 1050 Prairie St., Prairie du Sac.
An afternoon Veterans Day Ceremony will be conducted on Veterans Day, at 1 p.m. for veterans, residents and guests of Maplewood of Sauk Prairie, 245 Sycamore St., Sauk City.
If a World War II or Korean War veteran is not able to attend the ceremony, call 608-393-1287, or email bgrantm6@gmail.com.
