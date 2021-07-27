 Skip to main content
Nurse practitioner joins Agrace
Nurse practitioner Mary Spiller has joined the medical services team at Agrace, a nonprofit, community-supported health care organization that provides hospice care, palliative care, non-medical personal care, adult day care and grief support across southern Wisconsin.

Spiller is a board-certified patient advocate and advanced hospice and palliative care nurse that will provide palliative care consultations for people who need more relief from symptoms of a serious or chronic illness. This supportive Care can help people live better at any stage of a serious illness and begins with detailed, in-home visits.

Spiller holds a master of health administration degree from National Louis University and a master of science—family nurse practitioner degree from Northern Illinois University. She has more than a decade of experience. She is also a certified trauma nurse specialist.

For more information, call 608-276-4660 or visit agrace.org.

