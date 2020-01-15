Nursing scholarships now available through RAMC

Scholarship applications for the “Janice Ulrich Nursing Scholarship” and the “Health Careers Non-Nursing Scholarship” given by partners of Reedsburg Area Medical Center are now available. Those eligible include graduating seniors of area high schools and adults who may be pursuing continuing education in a health care field.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Scholarship application forms are available at the Weston, Wonewoc, and Reedsburg high school guidance offices, Madison Area Technical College, and the University of Wisconsin-Platteville at Baraboo Sauk County the information desk in the lobby of RAMC and online at ramchealth.com. All applications are due by March 1. Interviews will be from March 19-28. Candidates selected to be interviewed will be contacted by telephone.

Awards to be received by this year’s recipients are $400 for those enrolled in two-year programs and $750 for those enrolled in four-year programs. Enrollment in a nursing or non-nursing health care field is required.