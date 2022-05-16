Madison College’s Reedsburg Campus hosted a pinning ceremony on May 11 to celebrate the spring 2022 graduates of its associate degree nursing program. Students completed 66 credits to earn their degree, including classroom, online, nursing skills lab, nursing simulation lab and direct patient care in the clinical setting.
Nursing students get ‘pinned’
