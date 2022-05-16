 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nursing students get ‘pinned’

Nursing students get ‘pinned’

From top, left, Krystina Call of Reedsburg, Brianna Carpenter of Portage, Miranda Dampier of Reedsburg, Josephine Dunning of Prairie Du Sac, Jerica Jewell of Plain, Jen Klawitter of Oxford, Ashley Lewin of Reedsburg, Sam Mallon of Spring Green, Chelbie Mauer of Lomira, Brook McCoy of Reedsburg, Katie Schreiber of Wisconsin Dells, Brittany Weynand of Merrimac and Katie Zins of Sauk City.

 MADISON COLLEGE

Madison College’s Reedsburg Campus hosted a pinning ceremony on May 11 to celebrate the spring 2022 graduates of its associate degree nursing program. Students completed 66 credits to earn their degree, including classroom, online, nursing skills lab, nursing simulation lab and direct patient care in the clinical setting.

