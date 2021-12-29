 Skip to main content
Nutrient management program offered
University of Wisconsin Extension will offer Rethinking Nutrient Management: Using the 4 R’s to Manage Nutrients for Economic Return from 1-3 p.m. Jan. 13, at the Juneau County Boardroom, 220 E. State St., Rm 200, Mauston.

Dan Marzu, nutrient pest management specialist, and Alana Voss, extension agriculture educator, will present training for producers interested in learning more on how they can incorporate nutrient management planning to help reduce input costs for the farm.

This free program will discuss benefits of nutrient management, high input costs, nutrient crediting, reducing the loss of nutrients and an introduction to SnapPlus.

Register with Extension Juneau County at 608-847-9329.

