 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

NWECS celebrates 30 years of distance education

  • 0

The Northern Wisconsin Educational Communications System consortium celebrates its 30th year of providing courses, technology, and support services to distance education students statewide. NWECS collaborates directly with school district administrators, counselors, teachers, and technology specialists to provide students with educational opportunities outside of their school districts via interactive videoconferencing.

NWECS assists in providing enrichment opportunities like virtual field trips, guest speakers, career experts, Cooperative Educational Service Agency 12 High Quiz Bowl, and ACT prep classes, which can reach throughout the world. In the 2021-22 school year, 1,449 Wisconsin students participated in distance education courses or enrichment through NWECS.

There are 25 NWECS consortium members including Dodgeland, Mauston, Necedah and Royall.

Since its inception, distance education has been providing rural Wisconsin K-12 students with equitable access to courses and educational programming. For more information, visit nwecs.net.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Class of 1962 holds 60th reunion

Class of 1962 holds 60th reunion

The Pardeeville High School class of 1962 held its 60th class reunion on July 27, where 14 members and 6 spouses attended, of the 42 graduates…

Alumni host all school reunion

Alumni host all school reunion

Community Christian School/Fairfield Center School, E12654 Highway T, Baraboo, will host an all school reunion to celebrate its delayed 60th a…

Parktoberfest returns on Saturday

Parktoberfest returns on Saturday

The Friends of Sauk Prairie Parks and Recreation will host its second annual Parktoberfest from 4-10 p.m. Saturday at Culver Community Park, 2…

Common Chord to perform

Common Chord to perform

Portage Center for the Arts, 301 E. Cook St., will host Common Chord as part of its 2022-23 Performing Arts Concert Series at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News