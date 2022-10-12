NWECS celebrates 30 years of distance education

The Northern Wisconsin Educational Communications System consortium celebrates its 30th year of providing courses, technology, and support services to distance education students statewide. NWECS collaborates directly with school district administrators, counselors, teachers, and technology specialists to provide students with educational opportunities outside of their school districts via interactive videoconferencing.

NWECS assists in providing enrichment opportunities like virtual field trips, guest speakers, career experts, Cooperative Educational Service Agency 12 High Quiz Bowl, and ACT prep classes, which can reach throughout the world. In the 2021-22 school year, 1,449 Wisconsin students participated in distance education courses or enrichment through NWECS.

There are 25 NWECS consortium members including Dodgeland, Mauston, Necedah and Royall.

Since its inception, distance education has been providing rural Wisconsin K-12 students with equitable access to courses and educational programming. For more information, visit nwecs.net.